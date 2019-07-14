Tracking the Tropics banner

4 pm Barry Update: Barry downgraded to Tropical Depression

Barry continues to slowly weaken as it moves through the ArkLaTex. The latest advisory from the National Hurricanes Center indicates that Barry is now a Tropical Depression. Maximum sustained winds are now at 35 mph. Barry is moving a little east of north at 9 mph. This motion is expected to continue. Barry will move out of the ArkLaTex tonight and through Arkansas tomorrow.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

Radar shows some areas of mainly light rain on the east and south side of Barry’s circulation. That rain will likely remain rather light through the day today as Barry moves out of Louisiana and into SW AR.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

As the remnants of Barry continue to move north tomorrow and Tuesday, we will begin to see the chance for a few thunderstorms on the bottom side of its circulation. These bands shouldn’t cause any issues for our area but could come with brief periods of heavy rain and gusty wind.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

° / 70°
% ° 70°

Monday

86° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 75°

Tuesday

92° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 92° 76°

Wednesday

92° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Thursday

93° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 93° 76°

Friday

94° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 75°

Saturday

94° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
78°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
72°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
22%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
71°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
71°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Few Showers
32%
71°

71°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
71°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
74°

76°

10 AM
Few Showers
31%
76°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
79°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
84°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
84°

