4 pm NHC forecast shifts a little east

We continue to watch Potential Tropical Cyclone two which is forecast to eventually become Hurricane Barry by the weekend. The latest forecast issued by the National Hurrican Center has shifted a little to the east but keeps the projected path of soon to be Barry over the eastern edge of our area.

As illustrated by a look at the tropical model spaghetti plot, there is still a decent amount of uncertainty in what could eventually happen. Stay tuned for further updates.

