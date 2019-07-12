Tracking the Tropics banner

4 pm T.S. Barry Advisory: Max wind still at 65 mph, landfall expected tonight

4 pm Tropical Storm Barry Advisory: Tropical Storm Barry continues to slowly move through the northern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center indicates that the storm still has a maximum sustained wind of 65 mph. Barry is still moving towards the WNW. Its forward speed has increased slightly to six miles per hour.

There has been little change in the latest forecast track issued by NHC. Barry will be a very slow mover. It’s possible that we could see a landfall overnight tonight as soon as 1 am depending on where it crosses the Louisiana coast. The storm will not move out of Louisiana until sometime Sunday afternoon. This will result in very heavy rain for the eastern half of the state.

We still expect the heaviest rain in the ArkLaTex to fall over the eastern edge of the region where as much as two to four inches are possible. In Shreveport and Texarkana, it appears that we will see amounts of 1/2 to 1″. East and NE Texas can expect totals of less than an inch.

The next intermediate advisory from NHC will be released at 7 pm. The next forecast update will be at 10 pm. Check back here or on the Arklatexhomepage.com app for updates through the weekend.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 75°
% ° 75°

Saturday

88° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 88° 72°

Sunday

78° / 71°
Rain
Rain 70% 78° 71°

Monday

87° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 87° 76°

Tuesday

92° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 92° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 94° 76°

Thursday

95° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 76°

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
78°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
79°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
81°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
84°

85°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
86°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
85°

