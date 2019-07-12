4 pm T.S. Barry Advisory: Max wind still at 65 mph, landfall expected tonight

4 pm Tropical Storm Barry Advisory: Tropical Storm Barry continues to slowly move through the northern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center indicates that the storm still has a maximum sustained wind of 65 mph. Barry is still moving towards the WNW. Its forward speed has increased slightly to six miles per hour.

There has been little change in the latest forecast track issued by NHC. Barry will be a very slow mover. It’s possible that we could see a landfall overnight tonight as soon as 1 am depending on where it crosses the Louisiana coast. The storm will not move out of Louisiana until sometime Sunday afternoon. This will result in very heavy rain for the eastern half of the state.

We still expect the heaviest rain in the ArkLaTex to fall over the eastern edge of the region where as much as two to four inches are possible. In Shreveport and Texarkana, it appears that we will see amounts of 1/2 to 1″. East and NE Texas can expect totals of less than an inch.

The next intermediate advisory from NHC will be released at 7 pm. The next forecast update will be at 10 pm. Check back here or on the Arklatexhomepage.com app for updates through the weekend.

