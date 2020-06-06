4 PM Update: Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move northward towards Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A very warm and hot afternoon in the region. With afternoon heating, we are seeing some pop up thunderstorms across the western edge of the ArkLaTex. The thunderstorms will continue to move westward tonight. More thunderstorms will be possible Sunday because of Cristobal.

As of the 4 pm update, Cristobal has winds of 50 mph and it is still in the Central Gulf of Mexico. Cristobal is an unorganized tropical storm with impacts felt across most of the Southeast. The heavier rain totals and greatest risk for severe weather will fall across areas east of the ArkLaTex. For the region, we can expect between half an inch to an inch and a half. The latest forecast will remain true if the track stays the same. The center of Cristobal will be along Interstate 20 by Monday morning.

The system will quickly move northward for Tuesday into the Midwest. On Wednesday, we will see another trough of low pressure and front produce a few showers. The rest of the workweek is looking great with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s. Lows will drop from the 70s to the 60s. Next weekend, models are divergent on some cooler air to move in.

Next seven days

