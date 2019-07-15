4am Monday Barry update: Barry moves away, but may bring additional rain/storms today

The National Hurricane Center is no longer issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Barry which had seen winds weaken to 25 miles per hour as it moves into central Arkansas. This morning we continue to see light rain and mist across the ArkLaTex with thunderstorms to our south as tropical moisture is pulled out of the Gulf behind a departing Barry.

Pinpoint Doppler one hour loop

The south wind will return today behind the departing Barry, and this will allow temperatures to return to the 80s. If you have been following along this weekend and late last week, you probably noticed all of the rain/storms with Barry were located on the south and east side of the storm. As tropical moisture is pulled north out of the Gulf behind Barry, and temperatures warm into the 80s we will likely see a decent chance of rain and thunderstorms developing today. While the storms won’t be severe, they may bring frequent lightning and periods of heavy rain at times. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We should see enough rain/clouds around the region today that highs will range form the low 80s to upper 80s, warm, but below normal for mid-July.



Scattered Barry related storms may continue again tonight and tomorrow, but with less coverage than we’ll see today. Most of the rain Tuesday will be north of I-20.

As Barry’s remnants move away high pressure will build into the ArkLaTex Wednesday through Friday bringing a return of the low/mid 90s heat that will carry through the upcoming weekend. Looks like the next chance of rain may hold off until late in the weekend or next weewk.

