It appears that high pressure will dominate our weather through the long Memorial Day weekend. You can look for temperatures in the mornings to be either side of 70°. Afternoon high temperatures should be from near 90 to the low 90s.

Tomorrow Lows

Tomorrow Highs

There will be abundant sunshine with mostly clear skies. By the time we get to Memorial Day, our high-pressure system should be moving to the east of the ArkLaTex. This will lead to higher humidity levels and a bit warmer morning lows. Our next chance of rain comes mid-week as a new upper-level system, along with a cold front, comes into play.

FUTURECAST

The rain chances will not be that great. However, we get a bit of a drop in temperatures in the afternoons. Highs are expected to drop into the upper 80s. Looking ahead to the start of the following week, morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s with afternoon highs soaring into the mid-90s for much of the ArkLaTex. In the meantime, enjoy a fantastic Memorial Day weekend…but please stay safe.