7 pm NHC forecast advisory: Barry strengthens a little

7 pm Thursday Update: Tropical Storm Barry has strengthened a little during the past few hours. The 7 pm NHC update shows that Barry now has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. That is up from the 40 mph observation with the last advisory.

Barry has also slowed down. The storm is now moving towards the west at 3 mph. Tune in for a live update on Tropical Storm Barry here at 8:30 pm.

4 pm Thursday Update: The National Hurricane Center has released the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Barry. The latest advisory doesn’t include much chance in the current strength of Barry nor do we see much change in the latest forecast track.

Since yesterday, models have been gradually shifting the projected path of Barry to the east. That eastward shift has ended. Forecast confidence is growing as most models have are more closely packed in their projections of somewhere near the Mississippi River. We still do have a few models including Futurecast that are forecasting a more westerly course. That means that ArkLaTex is still not out of the woods and some adjustments in Barry’s future forecast are still possible.

It still appears that most of Barry’s rain for the ArkLaTex will fall Saturday night and Sunday. Amounts will be heaviest over the eastern edge of the area where 3-5″ will be possible. The western half of the area will likely see amounts of one to three inches.

Wind gusts associated with Barry could exceed 20 mph Saturday night and Sunday over most of our area. We could see some gusts of over 30 mph from Natchitoches, Bienville, and Claiborne parishes.

1 pm Thursday Update: Tropical Storm Barry continues to slowly move west over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Most of the thunderstorms from Barry are separated from the center of its circulation. Surface pressures continue to slowly fall indicating that Barry should begin to strengthen. Most tropical models show the storm moving towards the north and staying to the east of our area. The Weather Predictions center indicates that the biggest threat for flash flooding will mainly be over south and southeastern Louisiana. They indicate that there is a ‘marginal’ risk for flash flooding for the eastern edge of our area meaning we could have a few isolated flooding issues develop. As of right now, we expect one to three inches of rain over the western half of the ArkLaTex and three to five inches over the east. Most of the rain will likely fall from Saturday night through Sunday. While models are starting to come together on the projected path of Barry, there is still a chance that the forecast could shift back to the west. Check back for continuous updates.

7 a.m. Thursday Update: The National Hurricane Center intermediate update on Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 shows winds are up to 35 mph. The next major advisory will be at 10 a.m. central, so we may have Tropical Depression Barry at that time, or later this afternoon. This will also be our next look at the updated NHC forecast track. Check back with this article for an update at that time.

7 a.m. NHC intermediate update (next update at 10 a.m. Thursday)

4 a.m. Thursday Update: The National Hurricane Center official forecast track continues to push Potential Tropical Cycle Two (Barry) to the east. Please note the ArkLaTex remains in the area of uncertainty if there is a westward shift with later advisories.

4 a.m. NHC forecast track

We are not out of the woods yet, as a few forecast models including our in-house model show a westward trend. We will keep this article updated throughout the day.

Potential storm movement.. each line represents a forecast model.

