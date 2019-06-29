8:30 am Saturday weather update: Storms continue as SPC indicates a marginal risk for west half of the ArkLaTex

Thunderstorms, some of them strong, continue to slowly move over parts of the ArkLaTex Saturday morning. As of this writing, we have no watches in effect as any severe threat will likely be too short-lived and isolated. A few cells are still capable of producing hail up to nickel sized at times along with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph but an isolated storm could briefly produce gusts to 60 mph.

Pinpoint Doppler NORTH.

Pinpoint Doppler SOUTH

This large area of rain will continue to move southwest through the ArkLaTex this morning. In its wake, expect a few rays of sunshine this afternoon that should warm us into the mid to upper 80s. That warmth will destabilize the atmosphere and create a few scattered pop-up storms that could also pose an isolated severe weather threat this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a ‘marginal’ risk for severe storms mainly over E & NE Texas. Any storms will end this evening. We could see a few hit-or-miss storms develop tomorrow afternoon. Severe weather for tomorrow is not expected at this time.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Check back here or continuously updated radar and forecast information from Futurecast. You can get more detailed radar information with the interactive radar on our main weather page here. Northwest Louisiana parish views are here. East Texas county views here. Northeast Texas county views here or Southwest Arkansas county views here.

