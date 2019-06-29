8:30 am Saturday weather update: Storms continue as SPC indicates a marginal risk for west half of the ArkLaTex

Thunderstorms, some of them strong, continue to slowly move over parts of the ArkLaTex Saturday morning. As of this writing, we have no watches in effect as any severe threat will likely be too short-lived and isolated. A few cells are still capable of producing hail up to nickel sized at times along with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph but an isolated storm could briefly produce gusts to 60 mph.

This large area of rain will continue to move southwest through the ArkLaTex this morning. In its wake, expect a few rays of sunshine this afternoon that should warm us into the mid to upper 80s. That warmth will destabilize the atmosphere and create a few scattered pop-up storms that could also pose an isolated severe weather threat this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a ‘marginal’ risk for severe storms mainly over E & NE Texas. Any storms will end this evening. We could see a few hit-or-miss storms develop tomorrow afternoon. Severe weather for tomorrow is not expected at this time.

Check back here or continuously updated radar and forecast information from Futurecast. You can get more detailed radar information with the interactive radar on our main weather page here. Northwest Louisiana parish views are here. East Texas county views here. Northeast Texas county views here or Southwest Arkansas county views here.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

81° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 81° 68°

Sunday

87° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 71°

Monday

90° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 71°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 90° 72°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Thursday

92° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 72°

Friday

93° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 93° 73°

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
80°

78°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
78°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
79°

77°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
77°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
71°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
71°

70°

4 AM
Few Showers
32%
70°

70°

5 AM
Showers
38%
70°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
69°

70°

7 AM
Showers
38%
70°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
72°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
74°

77°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
77°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

