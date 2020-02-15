8:30 pm Friday live update: A warming trend settles in until a cold front arrives early next week

We are in for a decent weekend across the ArkLaTex. It will begin with lots of sunshine and end with lots of clouds. Expect a warming trend with highs near 70 by Sunday. A cold front next week will bring more rain. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear too heavy at this point. We will have to keep an eye out for a change to a little winter precip Wednesday night. Right now, that change looks unlikely. The up and down temperatures will continue in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

