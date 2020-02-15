8:30 pm Friday live update: A warming trend settles in until a cold front arrives early next week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We are in for a decent weekend across the ArkLaTex. It will begin with lots of sunshine and end with lots of clouds. Expect a warming trend with highs near 70 by Sunday. A cold front next week will bring more rain. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear too heavy at this point. We will have to keep an eye out for a change to a little winter precip Wednesday night. Right now, that change looks unlikely. The up and down temperatures will continue in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Friday Live update:

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 31°
Clear
Clear 10% 52° 31°

Saturday

61° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 61° 49°

Sunday

71° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 71° 55°

Monday

74° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 74° 64°

Tuesday

66° / 43°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 66° 43°

Wednesday

48° / 38°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 48° 38°

Thursday

49° / 32°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 49° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

41°

10 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

11 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

2 AM
Clear
0%
36°

34°

3 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

4 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
32°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

46°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

51°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

59°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories