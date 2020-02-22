8:30 pm Friday live update: Clouds and a little rain return this weekend..long-range outlook looking much drier

Tonight’s live rundown: 1. Update on the weekend..clouds and eventually a little rain will return. 2. Next week begins with a warm-up and ends with a cool-down. 3. Could we see a week of very little rain? 4. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Friday live update:

Friday

49° / 30°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 49° 30°

Saturday

56° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 56° 42°

Sunday

62° / 58°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 62° 58°

Monday

70° / 43°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 70° 43°

Tuesday

63° / 38°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 63° 38°

Wednesday

46° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 46° 31°

Thursday

53° / 34°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 53° 34°

34°

11 PM
Clear
0%
34°

34°

12 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
0%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
0%
31°

31°

6 AM
Clear
10%
31°

31°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
31°

34°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
34°

39°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
39°

44°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

48°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

51°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

49°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

Trending Stories