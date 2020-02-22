8:30 pm Friday live update: Clouds and a little rain return this weekend..long-range outlook looking much drier

Friday night looking clear and even colder than last night. Clouds return to the area Saturday. Some light rain will be possible from late Sunday through Monday morning. Most of next week looking dry!

Friday was a sunny and cool day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect even colder temperatures Friday night. The combination of a mostly clear sky, light wind, and very dry air will allow lows to dip into the mid to upper 20s. We will begin a warming trend Saturday even though clouds will begin to return to the area. Look for daytime highs to be in the middle 50s with is still nearly five degrees below normal.