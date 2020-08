Get ready for a hot and mainly dry weekend in the ArkLaTex. A little relief from the heat could return late next week in the form of scattered thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen a few scattered showers and thunderstorms that have been confined to the northern half of the area. Temperatures today were a little warmer over most of the area. Look for that warming trend to continue into the weekend. We will see any rain around the area end quickly Friday evening. The clouds will decrease over the area Friday night with overnight lows remaining above normal levels for this time of year. Look for lows Saturday morning to be in the low to middle 70s. Saturday will be a hot and mainly dry day. We'll see plenty of sunshine with daytime highs in the middle 90s. Dew points will be in the low 70s creating heat index values that will likely surpass 100 degrees during the afternoon.