Our typical summertime weather pattern has settled in and is here to stay. You will probably have to wait until the end of next week to see any hope of rain, but don't expect much.

Friday was another day of sunshine around the ArkLaTex with near-normal temperatures. It still looks like we will not see any significant change in our weather for at least the next week. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds as we go through the weekend. Daytime highs will stay in the middle 90s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 70s. Both are pretty close to what is typical for this time of year. I wouldn't expect to see much of any rain this weekend. Keep in mind that if you have some outdoor plans, you will need to take it easy in the heat. Heat Index values will stay in the 100 to 105 degree range.