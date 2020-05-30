8:30 pm Friday live update: Nice Friday weather to continue this weekend..why we may need to watch the Gulf of Mexico next weekend

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex. It still looks like it could hang around a while. 2. Early summer heat develops next week with an increase in humidity. 3. There could still be something tropical in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Friday live update:

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 62°
Clear
Clear 10% 84° 62°

Saturday

86° / 63°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 86° 63°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 86° 65°

Monday

87° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 87° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 91° 72°

Wednesday

90° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 90° 72°

Thursday

91° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 72°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

74°

10 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

11 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
10%
65°

63°

6 AM
Clear
10%
63°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
65°

68°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

