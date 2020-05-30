8:30 pm Friday live update: Nice Friday weather to continue this weekend..why we may need to watch the Gulf of Mexico next weekend

A warm and dry weather pattern has settled into the ArkLaTex and could stick around through most of next week. Some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far possible next week. We will have to keep an eye on the Gulf of Mexico next weekend.

Friday was a mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Look for those dry conditions to continue through most of the week ahead. The disturbance that has been responsible for our recent rainy pattern is going to continue to move away from our area. Upper-level high pressure will take its place and prevent any significant rain chances from developing. Temperatures this weekend will likely stay slightly below normal for this time of year. Look for lows to be in the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs will be in the middle 80s. Thanks to an east to northeasterly wind this weekend, we should experience some rather pleasant humidity for this time of year.