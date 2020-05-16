8:30 pm Friday live update: plenty of rain on the way this weekend..and extended period of dry weather begins Monday

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Scattered storms continue to move across parts of the area this evening. 2. Plenty more rain on the way this weekend. I’ll discuss the latest on how much to expect. 3. What could be an extended period of dry weather begins Monday with a pleasant start to next week. 4. Hot and dry to the theme in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Friday live update:

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 72°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 50% 84° 72°

Saturday

76° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 76° 67°

Sunday

78° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 78° 62°

Monday

82° / 60°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 82° 60°

Tuesday

80° / 59°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 59°

Wednesday

83° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 83° 61°

Thursday

84° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 84° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

73°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

74°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

74°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
75°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
75°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

73°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

73°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
73°

72°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

71°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

