8:30 pm Friday live update: plenty of rain on the way this weekend..and extended period of dry weather begins Monday

Look for thunderstorms to increase during the weekend. Heavy rain is still expected especially Saturday and Saturday night. Most of next week looking dry with a pleasant start and warmer finish.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Once again today thunderstorms have been very scattered in nature. We do have a complex of storms that will graze the NW edge of our area Friday afternoon. A few storms could reach severe limits with damaging wind in parts of McCurtain and Red River counties where a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. That will probably change around the area this weekend. Look for the chance for showers and thunderstorms to begin to increase late Friday night into Saturday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase even more and probably reach their peak late Saturday and Saturday night. We will see some lingering showers and thunderstorms around the area Sunday.