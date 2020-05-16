8:30 pm Friday live update: plenty of rain on the way this weekend..and extended period of dry weather begins Monday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Scattered storms continue to move across parts of the area this evening. 2. Plenty more rain on the way this weekend. I’ll discuss the latest on how much to expect. 3. What could be an extended period of dry weather begins Monday with a pleasant start to next week. 4. Hot and dry to the theme in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
