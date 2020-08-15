8:30 pm Friday live update: Saturday could be the hottest day of the summer for some but relief is on the way

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. It’s quite possible tomorrow could be one of the hottest days of the summer so far for parts of our area. A Heat Advisory is in effect. 2. A cold front will move into our area Sunday possibly bringing some rain and definitely bringing some cooler temperatures. 3. Below-normal temperatures could stick around through all of next week. 4. Tonight’s ‘Grain of Salt’ Two Week Weather Outlook shows the return of normal heat and a rather dry conclusion to August.

