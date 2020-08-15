8:30 pm Friday live update: Saturday could be the hottest day of the summer for some but relief is on the way

The weekend will begin with plenty of heat and humidity but very little rain. A cold front will bring a chance for some thunderstorms Sunday followed by below-normal temperatures next week.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. A weakening complex of thunderstorms has made its way through the northeast half of the area as advertised. Sunshine and hot temperatures returned to most of the area in its wake. The weekend will get off on a very hot note Saturday. We will likely see plenty of sunshine and a very slight chance for a stray thunderstorm. With fewer clouds and little rain, temperatures will soar. Look for lows Saturday morning to begin in the mid to upper 70s. We will see daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s. It will also be very humid once again. The combination of heat and humidity will produce heat index values that could surpass 110 degrees in spots. As of right now, a heat advisory is in effect. This could be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.