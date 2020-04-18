8:30 pm Friday live update: severe storms still possible for Sunday and Wednesday..long stretch of warm and dry weather possibly on the horizon

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Expect thunderstorms to return to the ArkLaTex this weekend with severe weather possible Sunday. I’ll show where Futurecast shows the biggest threat could be. 2. Next week begins with a break from the storms Monday and Tuesday. 3. More severe storms possible Wednesday. 4. A warm and mainly dry weather pattern could settle in starting Thursday of next week. 5. For the third night in a row, the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook looks very warm and dry for this time of year.

8:30 pm Friday live update:

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

75° / 51°
Showers and thunderstorms early
Showers and thunderstorms early 50% 75° 51°

Saturday

69° / 62°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 69° 62°

Sunday

76° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 76° 58°

Monday

76° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 58°

Tuesday

81° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 63°

Wednesday

74° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 74° 63°

Thursday

80° / 60°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 80° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

56°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
52°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

57°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

62°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

