8:30 pm Friday live update: severe storms still possible for Sunday and Wednesday..long stretch of warm and dry weather possibly on the horizon

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Expect thunderstorms to return to the ArkLaTex this weekend with severe weather possible Sunday. I’ll show where Futurecast shows the biggest threat could be. 2. Next week begins with a break from the storms Monday and Tuesday. 3. More severe storms possible Wednesday. 4. A warm and mainly dry weather pattern could settle in starting Thursday of next week. 5. For the third night in a row, the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook looks very warm and dry for this time of year.

