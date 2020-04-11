8:30 pm Friday live update: still looks like two rounds of storms Sunday..the latest on what to expect

Strong to severe storms still expected during Easter weekend. A few strong storms possible Saturday evening. Most widespread severe storms expected Easter Sunday morning. More storms possible Sunday afternoon over the northern edge of the area. Cooler and drier weather pattern settles in next week.

Friday was a mostly sunny day with high clouds streaming over much of the area. Things start to go downhill late Friday night as clouds will be on the increase. We probably will see some sunshine to start Saturday, but it won't last long. Showers and thunderstorms will develop to our west Saturday afternoon and will move into our area Saturday evening. As of right now, Futurecast shows that a few of these storms could be on the strong side and produce some hail. The atmosphere will just be starting to destabilize at this time so any severe activity should be rather isolated.