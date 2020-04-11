Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Thunderstorms will return to much of the area late Saturday. Severe chances Saturday looking low. 2. Storms return to the area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. All severe weather threats will be possible including a few strong tornadoes. 3. A second wave of storms on the way for the north part of the area Sunday afternoon. 5. The latest projections from Futurecast on possible rotation and hail. 4. Next week looks dry and much cooler. 5. A relatively quiet last half of April possible in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Friday live update: still looks like two rounds of storms Sunday..the latest on what to expect
