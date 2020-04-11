Breaking News
April 10 LDH update: 19,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 755 deaths reported across the state

8:30 pm Friday live update: still looks like two rounds of storms Sunday..the latest on what to expect

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Thunderstorms will return to much of the area late Saturday. Severe chances Saturday looking low. 2. Storms return to the area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. All severe weather threats will be possible including a few strong tornadoes. 3. A second wave of storms on the way for the north part of the area Sunday afternoon. 5. The latest projections from Futurecast on possible rotation and hail. 4. Next week looks dry and much cooler. 5. A relatively quiet last half of April possible in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Friday live update:

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 49°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 49°

Saturday

71° / 64°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 71° 64°

Sunday

78° / 45°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 78° 45°

Monday

62° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 62° 45°

Tuesday

61° / 41°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 61° 41°

Wednesday

62° / 43°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 62° 43°

Thursday

70° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 70° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

5 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

57°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
69°

68°

5 PM
Showers
50%
68°

67°

6 PM
Showers
50%
67°

68°

7 PM
Showers
50%
68°

66°

8 PM
Showers
60%
66°

65°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
65°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss