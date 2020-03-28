8:30 pm Friday live update: Strong storms possible for part of the area Saturday..heavy rain for all of the area Monday

A cold front will bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Saturday and will bring an end to our near-record warmth. A second disturbance will bring the potential for heavy rain Monday and Monday night. More normal temperatures settle in for a while.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were once again well above normal. This very warm weather pattern will come to an end Saturday as a cold front swings through the area. Look for showers and thunderstorms to develop late Saturday morning over the middle of the ArkLaTex. These storms will try to strengthen as they move east during the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a 'marginal' risk for severe weather over the eastern half of the area. That means that any severe weather IF we have any will be somewhat isolated. The best upper-level support for this front will be well to our north. SPC indicates at this time that there could be a decent outbreak of severe storms over the upper-midwest.