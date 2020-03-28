8:30 pm Friday live update: Strong storms possible for part of the area Saturday..heavy rain for all of the area Monday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Saturday and will bring a few thunderstorms. I’ll show the latest on timing and where the storms could be strongest. 2. Sunday will bring an excellent end to the weather weekend. 3. A second disturbance will bring the potential for heavy rain to the area Monday and Monday night. I’ll have the latest on how much rain to expect. 4. Drier weather settles in for the end of next week. 5. More rain possible next weekend. 6. A glance at what to expect for the beginning of Easter weekend in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Friday live update:
