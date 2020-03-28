8:30 pm Friday live update: Strong storms possible for part of the area Saturday..heavy rain for all of the area Monday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Saturday and will bring a few thunderstorms. I’ll show the latest on timing and where the storms could be strongest. 2. Sunday will bring an excellent end to the weather weekend. 3. A second disturbance will bring the potential for heavy rain to the area Monday and Monday night. I’ll have the latest on how much rain to expect. 4. Drier weather settles in for the end of next week. 5. More rain possible next weekend. 6. A glance at what to expect for the beginning of Easter weekend in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Friday live update:

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 72°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Saturday

77° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 77° 53°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 76° 59°

Monday

65° / 62°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 90% 65° 62°

Tuesday

73° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 73° 51°

Wednesday

72° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 72° 55°

Thursday

70° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 70° 53°

81°

9 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

76°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

72°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
72°

74°

4 PM
Rain
80%
74°

72°

5 PM
Rain
80%
72°

72°

6 PM
Rain
70%
72°

71°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
71°

69°

8 PM
Few Showers
30%
69°

