Look for the heat and humidity to intensify this weekend. A Heat Advisory is in effect. The hot and dry weather pattern will continue for most of the week ahead.

Friday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Don't expect much change in our weather for the next several days. We will likely continue to see plenty of sunshine, heat, and humidity. The only hope for any rain could come from storms that develop several hundred miles away from our area and try to move in. Most models show that most of this activity will stay to the north and east of our area. The heat and humidity will be the big weather story through the weekend. Look for daytime highs this weekend to be in the upper 90s for most of our area. This combined with the high humidity will result in heat index values that could approach or even exceed 110 degrees. Look for overnight lows this weekend in the upper 70s. It is quite possible that the Head Advisory now in effect could eventually be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.