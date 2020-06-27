8:30 pm Friday live update: The Saharan dust haze is here..the rain will decrease with more late next week

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Did you notice the haze from the Saharan dust that arrived today? I’ll let you know how long it could hang around. 2. Rain continues over the northern half of the area. 3. Rain chances will decrease this weekend into next week. 4. The Fourth of July weekend could be on and off stormy with a decent amount of rain. 5. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook shows some potential heat on the horizon.

8:30 pm Friday live update:

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

