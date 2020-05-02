8:30 pm Friday live update: warm & dry weather continues this weekend..two shots at rain next week

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Expect morning clouds to give way to plenty of sunshine for the next three days. 2. The above-normal temperatures will continue through Tuesday. 3. The first of two cold fronts could bring some rain and maybe thunder Tuesday. 4. The second of two cold fronts brings the chance for more rain Friday. 5. Mother’s Day weekend looking ok. 6. The latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook is looking mainly hot and dry!

8:30 pm Friday live weather udpate:

Friday

84° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 62°

Saturday

84° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 84° 66°

Sunday

85° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 85° 66°

Monday

87° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 87° 69°

Tuesday

86° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 86° 61°

Wednesday

81° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 58°

Thursday

82° / 62°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 62°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

8 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

