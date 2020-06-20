8:30 pm Friday live update: We’ve receive about 10% of normal rainfall in June..that’s about to change

Look for rain to begin to increase for part of the ArkLaTex late Saturday. Next week could be an off and on rainy week with cooler temperatures. Gulf disturbance could bring heavy rain late next week.

Friday was another partly cloudy and hot day around the ArkLaTex. Once again rain was rather limited as afternoon temperatures climb into the low to middle 90s. The upper-level ridge of high pressure that has kept most of the area dry for the past several days will gradually break down and weaken this weekend. That will allow the chance for showers and thunderstorms to begin to increase. Higher resolution models show that a weakening area of showers and thunderstorms could move into the northern half of the area Saturday afternoon. Look for a partly cloudy sky for most of the day Saturday. Lows will likely begin in the upper 60s to low 70s. Daytime highs will likely soar into the low to middle 90s.