8:30 pm Friday live update: We’ve receive about 10% of normal rainfall in June..that’s about to change

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. The chance for rain will return to a part of the area Saturday. 2. It still looks like we’ll see a chance for rain every day next week. 3. Expect a few inches of rain during the next seven days. I’ll show you why heavier totals are possible. 4. Next week’s rain could be a ‘dirty rain’. I’ll show you why. 5. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook is looking pretty typical for late June and early July.
8:30 pm Friday live update:
Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play