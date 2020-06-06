Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A few storms begin to approach the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex. 2. The heat and humidity will stick around through the weekend with little rain. 3. Cristobal will likely stay to the east of the ArkLaTex. What does that mean for rainfall potential? 4. Drier air on the way to end next week. 6. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’outlook features plenty of heat and not much rain.
8:30 pm live update: a few storms approach the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex..Cristobal begins to march across the Gulf of Mexico
