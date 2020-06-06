8:30 pm live update: a few storms approach the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex..Cristobal begins to march across the Gulf of Mexico

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A few storms begin to approach the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex. 2. The heat and humidity will stick around through the weekend with little rain. 3. Cristobal will likely stay to the east of the ArkLaTex. What does that mean for rainfall potential? 4. Drier air on the way to end next week. 6. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’outlook features plenty of heat and not much rain.

8:30 pm Friday live update:

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Friday

93° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Saturday

93° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 93° 75°

Sunday

94° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 94° 75°

Monday

80° / 75°
Rain
Rain 90% 80° 75°

Tuesday

97° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 97° 74°

Wednesday

90° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 66°

Thursday

91° / 67°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 67°

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
20%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
82°

85°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

