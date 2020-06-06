8:30 pm live update: a few storms approach the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex..Cristobal begins to march across the Gulf of Mexico

4pm NHC Advisory Update: Cristobal has accelerated to the north and still has max wind speeds of 40 mph. The latest landfall projection is for early Sunday evening near Morgan City, LA. Max winds by that time should be in the 60-65 mph range. The storm will weaken as it crosses I-20 near Monroe Monday morning. It still appears that the ArkLaTex could see an inch or two of rain. See details in the video update below.

Look for a hot, humid, and mainly dry weekend. Tropical Storm Cristobal to move across Louisiana Sunday night and Monday. The latest NHC forecast track shows a shift back to the east.