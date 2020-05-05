8:30 pm Monday live update: A could bring some thunder to part of the area Monday night..a second front could bring thunder to all of the area Thursday night and Friday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Keeping an eye on some strong storms to the northwest of the ArkLaTex. 2. Cold front to move through the area Tuesday. Severe weather is unlikely for our area. 3. We’ll see a break from the rain Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a second front that could bring a few storms Thursday night and Friday. 4. Mother’s Day weekend now looks almost perfect. 5. Still looking at plenty of heat in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 87° 70°

Tuesday

81° / 57°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 81° 57°

Wednesday

80° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 80° 57°

Thursday

82° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 82° 66°

Friday

71° / 51°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 71° 51°

Saturday

70° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 70° 49°

Sunday

77° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 77° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

8 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

Weather Blog

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

