8:30 pm Monday live update: A could bring some thunder to part of the area Monday night..a second front could bring thunder to all of the area Thursday night and Friday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Keeping an eye on some strong storms to the northwest of the ArkLaTex. 2. Cold front to move through the area Tuesday. Severe weather is unlikely for our area. 3. We’ll see a break from the rain Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a second front that could bring a few storms Thursday night and Friday. 4. Mother’s Day weekend now looks almost perfect. 5. Still looking at plenty of heat in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Monday live update:
