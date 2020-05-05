8:30 pm Monday live update: A could bring some thunder to part of the area Monday night..a second front could bring thunder to all of the area Thursday night and Friday

A cold front will bring an end to our streak of days with above-normal temperatures. A few strong storms will be possible Monday night over a small part of the ArkLaTex. A second front will bring more thunderstorms Friday and below normal temperatures for the weekend.

Monday was another quiet and warm weather day around the ArkLaTex. We witnessed a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures again soaring into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will make its way into our area Monday night. Thunderstorms that develop to the north and west of the ArkLaTex Monday afternoon will move into the northwestern sections of the area late Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a marginal risk that one or two of these storms could be near severe limits when they move in. Wind will probably be the main issue with any strong storms.