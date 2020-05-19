Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A few strong storms are possible over the southern half of the ArkLaTex late tomorrow and tomorrow night. 2. A chance of rain will stay in the forecast for much of the week with a warming trend. 3. The rain could increase a bit for the holiday weekend and early next week. 4. More heat returns as we look into June in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Monday live update: A few strong storms could return starting late Tuesday..rain stays in the outlook for Memorial Day weekend
7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity