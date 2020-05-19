8:30 pm Monday live update: A few strong storms could return starting late Tuesday..rain stays in the outlook for Memorial Day weekend

The chance for the scattered shower or thunderstorm will return to the forecast as soon as Tuesday for a small part of the area. We could see that scattered rain threat continue for much of the week ahead with near or above normal temperatures.

Monday was a pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. The warm temperatures will likely stick around Tuesday with some sunshine for most of the area, however, we will have a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms over the southern edge of the area Tuesday afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry with nice weather once again Tuesday. Look for highs Tuesday to rebound back to the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will likely be in the low to middle 60s.