8:30 pm Monday live update: A few strong storms could return starting late Tuesday..rain stays in the outlook for Memorial Day weekend

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A few strong storms are possible over the southern half of the ArkLaTex late tomorrow and tomorrow night. 2. A chance of rain will stay in the forecast for much of the week with a warming trend. 3. The rain could increase a bit for the holiday weekend and early next week. 4. More heat returns as we look into June in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 Monday live update:

Monday

85° / 65°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 85° 65°

Tuesday

86° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 86° 66°

Wednesday

82° / 68°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 82° 68°

Thursday

87° / 70°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 87° 70°

Friday

89° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 72°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Sunday

86° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 70°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

72°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

84°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

