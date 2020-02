A cooler and drier weather pattern will settle into the ArkLaTex for the next few days. A warming trend starts Thursday with above normal temperatures returning by the end of the weekend. Our next chance for rain may hold off until the beginning of next week.

The workweek got off to a mild start Monday with early morning rain giving way to a mix of sunshine and clouds. Look for cooler air to begin to move into the area for the next few days as we settle into a dry weather pattern. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday. Morning temperatures will begin in the low 40s. Daytime highs Tuesday will be slightly below normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s. That cooling trend will continue for Wednesday. Low Wednesday morning will settle into the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs will be well below normal in the mid to upper 40s with another mix of sunshine and clouds.