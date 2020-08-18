8:30 pm Monday live update: Below normal temperatures, humidity, and rainfall will continue..the tropics are about to become more active

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Drier air has returned to the ArkLaTex and is here to stay for a while. 2. Temperatures will stay slightly below normal for most of the week ahead. 3. Don’t look for much rain anytime soon. 4. We are watching two disturbances in the Atlantic that could become tropical depressions for tropical storms later this week. BOTH could make it into the Gulf of Mexico. 5. Tonight’s ‘Grain of Salt’ Two Week Weather Outlook shows that the dry weather pattern could continue into September!

8:30 pm Monday live update:

