8:30 pm Monday live update: Below normal temperatures, humidity, and rainfall will continue..the tropics are about to become more active

A quiet weather pattern settles into the ArkLaTex with slightly below normal temperatures and very little rainfall. The break from the high humidity could last all week.

Monday was a quiet day around the ArkLaTex with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Look for the dry weather to stick around for most of the week ahead. We will likely see the continuation of the cooling trend. Tuesday we will see lows in the upper 60s to low 70s Daytime highs will climb into the low to middle 90s. Dew points have dropped dramatically thanks to a north wind. This weekend dew points were in the oppressive middle 70s. They have dropped into the low to middle 60s. If you have been outside, you have probably noticed the difference.