A strong cold front will end our streak of warm days and bring a chance for a few storms. There is a slight chance for a little wintry mix Wednesday night for a small part of the ArkLaTex. Sunshine returns by the end of the workweek.

Monday began with a little bit of sunshine but ended with lots of clouds and some scattered showers. Temperatures were once again above normal and expect that to continue through most of Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This front will move through the area Tuesday and Tuesday night. It will bring a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we do have enough moisture and upper-level support in place to enable a storm or two to become strong to possibly severe Tuesday afternoon and evening. Confidence in this severe weather scenario is not the highest at this point. However, if the storms do manage to get going, they could create some issues with damaging wind. That risk is looking highest to the east of Shreveport and Texarkana over NC Louisiana and SC Arkansas.