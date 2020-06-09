8:30 pm Monday live update: Cristobal still producing some rain in the ArkLaTex.. a Tuesday evening front could bring a few storms

What's left of Cristobal will move away from the ArkLaTex Monday night. Expect the hottest temperatures of the year so far Tuesday with sunshine and a gusty southwesterly wind. A cold front will bring thunderstorms to part of the area Tuesday night. Another extended period of dry weather begins Wednesday.

Monday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex as Tropical Depression Cristobal moved through NE Louisiana and into Arkansas. We have see persistent rain over the northeast edge of the area closer to the center of the storm. As Cristobal accelerates northward Monday night, look for rain around the area to end and clouds to decrease. Temperatures will stay warm Monday night thats to plenty of humidity and a gusty south wind. Look for overnight lows to stay in the middle 70s.