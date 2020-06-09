8:30 pm Monday live update: Cristobal still producing some rain in the ArkLaTex.. a Tuesday evening front could bring a few storms

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Still watching some showers and thunderstorms moving on the bottom of Cristobal’s circulation. I’ll let you know when it will end. 2. Tuesday looks to be a very hot day ahead of a cold front. That front could bring some strong storms to part of the area tomorrow night. 3. Cooler and drier air settles in for the rest of the week. 4. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook has plenty of heat and not much rain.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

Monday

88° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 76°

Tuesday

98° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 98° 67°

Wednesday

88° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 88° 62°

Thursday

90° / 66°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 90° 66°

Friday

94° / 70°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 94° 70°

Saturday

93° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 69°

Sunday

94° / 69°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 94° 69°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

5 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Clear
10%
78°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

94°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

96°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

96°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

96°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

96°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

94°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

92°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

