Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Still watching some showers and thunderstorms moving on the bottom of Cristobal’s circulation. I’ll let you know when it will end. 2. Tuesday looks to be a very hot day ahead of a cold front. That front could bring some strong storms to part of the area tomorrow night. 3. Cooler and drier air settles in for the rest of the week. 4. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook has plenty of heat and not much rain.
8:30 pm Monday live update: Cristobal still producing some rain in the ArkLaTex.. a Tuesday evening front could bring a few storms
