8:30 pm Monday live update: Don’t expect much sun in the next week..strong storms possible late Thursday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A few scattered late-day t’storms possible Tuesday. 2. More widespread thunderstorms looking likely from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Severe weather will be possible. 3. Cooler temperatures return for the weekend. 4. The weekend will end with more rain. 5. Drier weather in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook?
8:30 pm Monday live update:
Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.