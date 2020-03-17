8:30 pm Monday live update: Don’t expect much sun in the next week..strong storms possible late Thursday

Scattered late-day thunderstorms will be possible for Tuesday. The threat of rain could stick around on and off for more than a week. Most widespread rain and thunderstorms expected Thursday and Friday.

Monday was a cloudy and mild day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen some areas of rain move across much of the region. Look for a chance for more scattered showers with maybe a few thunderstorms to return by late Tuesday into Tuesday night. In the meantime, Monday night is looking cloudy and mild. Temperatures will stay above normal with lows over most of the area in the low to middle 50s. Warmer air will return to much of the ArkLaTex Tuesday as daytime highs will climb back to the low to middle 70s over the northern half of the area to the mid to upper 70s over the southern half. Most of Monday night and Tuesday will be dry as the best rain chances will hold off until Tuesday afternoon.