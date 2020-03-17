Breaking News
8:30 pm Monday live update: Don’t expect much sun in the next week..strong storms possible late Thursday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A few scattered late-day t’storms possible Tuesday. 2. More widespread thunderstorms looking likely from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Severe weather will be possible. 3. Cooler temperatures return for the weekend. 4. The weekend will end with more rain. 5. Drier weather in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook?

8:30 pm Monday live update:

Monday

65° / 55°
Mainly cloudy
Mainly cloudy 10% 65° 55°

Tuesday

77° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 77° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 69°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 80° 69°

Thursday

77° / 62°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 77° 62°

Friday

65° / 43°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 65° 43°

Saturday

59° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 59° 43°

Sunday

52° / 49°
Showers
Showers 50% 52° 49°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

61°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

