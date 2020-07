The hot, humid, and mainly dry weather pattern continues through the next week. Heat index values will remain dangerously high with afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s.

Monday was another hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures again soared into the low to middle 90s. We have seen some weakening showers and thundershowers over the northern part of the area. Don't look for much relief anytime soon. The upper-level ridge will slowly move towards the east in the coming days with its center just north of the ArkLaTex. This will shut off any rain associated with thunderstorm complexes that develop in the Plains. It will also keep temperatures hot with high humidity. Daytime highs Tuesday will likely be in the 96-98 degree range over most of our area. This combined with dew points that will be in the low to middle 70s will create heat index values that will again approach 110 degrees in spots. Expect Heat Advisories and possibly Excessive Heat Warnings to be extended. Lows Tuesday morning will once again be above normal in the mid to upper 70s.