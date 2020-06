Showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase for much of the ArkLaTex Tuesday. The threat for rain will decrease some later in the week. A few severe storms will be possible with some locally heavy rain.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A slow moving cold front will likely increase the threat for showers and thunderstorms for the next few days. Expect periods of heavy rain around the area with a few of the storms possibly becoming severe. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we have a 'marginal' severe weather risk Tuesday and Tuesday night. If we have any severe weather issues, it will be rather isolated in nature with damaging wind being the biggest threat.