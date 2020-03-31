8:30 pm Monday live update: Heavy rain falling over parts of the area as severe risk stays low

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Showers and thunderstorms continue over mainly the northern half of the area. 2. Tonight’s severe risk still looking very low. Our main concern could be heavy rain. 3. Tuesday looking windy and mild. 4. Drier weather settles in for a few days and you better take advantage of it if you can. 5. An extended period of rain will begin Friday. 6. The 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook looking rather wet.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Monday

62° / 56°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 62° 56°

Tuesday

64° / 48°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 64° 48°

Wednesday

73° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 73° 55°

Thursday

73° / 60°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 73° 60°

Friday

77° / 61°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 77° 61°

Saturday

74° / 61°
Showers
Showers 40% 74° 61°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Occasional showers possible
Occasional showers possible 30% 81° 67°

57°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

11 PM
Showers
50%
58°

59°

12 AM
Heavy Rain
80%
59°

59°

1 AM
Heavy Rain
90%
59°

59°

2 AM
Showers
60%
59°

59°

3 AM
Showers
60%
59°

59°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
59°

58°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

60°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
62°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

