8:30 pm Monday live update: Heavy rain falling over parts of the area as severe risk stays low

Showers and thunderstorms will likely increase Monday night. One or two could be strong with damaging winds. Drier conditions are on the way for Tuesday, Wednesday and much of Thursday. Another extended period of wet weather will likely return by the end of the workweek.

Monday was a cloudy and mild day around the ArkLaTex. Areas of rain kept temperatures in the 60s. Look for showers and thunderstorms to increase around the area late Monday night as a disturbance approaches from the west. Thunderstorms will likely develop well to our northwest Monday afternoon and then move into our area late Monday. Most models show this activity weakening as it moves in. However, it is still possible that one or two could pose an isolated damaging wind threat. The Storm Prediction Center now indicates that we have a 'marginal' severe weather risk for our area. That risk will be higher to our west across NC and NW Texas. We will have two concerns with any strong storms in our area. Damaging wind will be possible but that threat is looking somewhat isolated. Another concern will be the potential for heavy rain. That threat will be highest over the northern half of the area where one to two inches will be possible.