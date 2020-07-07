8:30 pm Monday live update: More rain on the way later tonight..a solid week of dry weather could begin Thursday

Scattered thunderstorms continue over parts of the ArkLaTex. We have seen some brief flooding in the northern half of the area earlier today. The rain in those areas has dramatically decreased. More storms are now developing over parts of Northwest Louisiana. It still appears that the threat for scattered storms with locally heavy rain will continue through Wednesday.

The likelihood of showers and thunderstorms will stick around for a few more days. Sunshine, heat, and humidity will return starting Thursday and will intensify heading into the weekend.