8:30 pm Monday live update: More rain on the way later tonight..a solid week of dry weather could begin Thursday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Update on the current rain areas in the ArkLaTex and more rain on the way tonight, 2. More heavy rain looks likely over the next few days. 3. The week ends with the beginning of what could be nearly a week of dry weather. 4. The hottest temperatures of the summer so far are possible by this weekend. 5. The end of the upcoming dry streak is evident in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Monday live update:
