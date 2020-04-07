1  of  3
8:30 pm Monday live update: Rain chances stay slim through Wednesday..rain returns Thursday and this weekend

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Rain will remain possible through Wednesday but chances look rather slim. 2. Two disturbances will bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Thursday and again this weekend. 3. Near-record warmth expected Wednesday. 4. Below-normal temperatures return starting Thursday and could stick around into next week. 5. Got a couple of disturbances that we will have to keep an eye on for possible strong storms in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 68°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 80% 77° 68°

Tuesday

84° / 71°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 84° 71°

Wednesday

91° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 67°

Thursday

71° / 56°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 71° 56°

Friday

69° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 69° 56°

Saturday

67° / 59°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 67° 59°

Sunday

74° / 55°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 74° 55°

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

70°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

69°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
69°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

