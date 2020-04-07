8:30 pm Monday live update: Rain chances stay slim through Wednesday..rain returns Thursday and this weekend

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Rain will remain possible through Wednesday but chances look rather slim. 2. Two disturbances will bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Thursday and again this weekend. 3. Near-record warmth expected Wednesday. 4. Below-normal temperatures return starting Thursday and could stick around into next week. 5. Got a couple of disturbances that we will have to keep an eye on for possible strong storms in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

