8:30 pm Monday live update: Scattered afternoon storms return to the forecast..Gulf of Mexico depression looking promising late this week with uncertainty surrounding its potential track

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. The chance fo a few scattered afternoon storms returns to the forecast for the next few days. 2. The hottest temperatures of the year so far on the way by the end of the week. 3. The development of a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico is looking somewhat promising. Long-range models indicate it could bring heavy rain to our area next Tuesday. 4. Rather typical June weather in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

