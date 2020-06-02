8:30 pm Monday live update: Scattered afternoon storms return to the forecast..Gulf of Mexico depression looking promising late this week with uncertainty surrounding its potential track

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. The chance fo a few scattered afternoon storms returns to the forecast for the next few days. 2. The hottest temperatures of the year so far on the way by the end of the week. 3. The development of a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico is looking somewhat promising. Long-range models indicate it could bring heavy rain to our area next Tuesday. 4. Rather typical June weather in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 69°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 87° 69°

Tuesday

90° / 73°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 90° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 72°

Thursday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 91° 73°

Friday

93° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 93° 75°

Saturday

94° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 75°

Sunday

93° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

