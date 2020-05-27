8:30 pm Monday live update: Scattered strong storms continue over parts of the ArkLaTex..a taste of hot and dry weather could be on the horizon

Look for the threat of scattered thunderstorms to hang around a few more days. The Flash Flood Watch issued earlier by the National Weather Service has been canceled. A dry and warmer weather pattern returns just in time for the weekend.

Tuesday was another mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms and below normal temperatures. Expect much of the same through Thursday. We will continue to see lots of clouds and a daily cycle of thunderstorms developing in the afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Severe weather is not too much of a concern at this point as any storm that becomes severe should be very isolated. Models have dramatically backed off on projected rainfall totals for our area with most locations receiving less than one inch. A few isolated spots could see totals in the one to two-inch range.