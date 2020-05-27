8:30 pm Monday live update: Scattered strong storms continue over parts of the ArkLaTex..a taste of hot and dry weather could be on the horizon

Live weather update rundown: 1. We continue to watch a few strong storms around the ArkLaTex. I’ll give you the latest on where the storms are and where they are headed. 2. Scattered storms will stay in the forecast for a few more days. 3. Sunshine returns just in time for the weekend. 4. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ shows an extended taste of summer-like temperatures with dry weather plus one model is hinting at something tropical in the Gulf of Mexico.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

Tuesday

80° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 64°

Wednesday

80° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 64°

Thursday

78° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 78° 64°

Friday

84° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 66°

Saturday

85° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 85° 64°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 86° 66°

Monday

88° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 88° 67°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

69°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
69°

73°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

