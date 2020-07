Our weather pattern producing scattered afternoon thunderstorms and below normal daytime temperatures will continue for the entire week ahead. We are also watching another disturbance in the tropical Atlantic.

Monday was another day with a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Don't look for much change in the week ahead. We will continue to see that chance for showers and thunderstorms pretty much every day this week. It appears that although we will have a chance for afternoon storms Tuesday, the coverage of the storms will be a bit more isolated in nature. Look for overnight temperatures Monday night and Tuesday morning to be pretty close to normal in the low 70s. Daytime highs Tuesday will return to the upper 80s.