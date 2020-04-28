8:30 pm Monday live update: Strong to severe storms Tuesday night could arrive while you are sleeping

Breaking News
8:30 pm Monday live udpate:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. SPC indicates that we have an enhanced severe weather risk Tuesday night. Models now showing the storms could arrive after midnight for much of the area. I’ll discuss the biggest threats. 2. Upper-level ridging develops for the rest of the week creating a dry and very warm pattern. 3. More severe weather could be on the horizon for the middle of next week. 4. More midweek storms possible in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 81° 64°

Tuesday

78° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 78° 65°

Wednesday

74° / 54°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 74° 54°

Thursday

78° / 57°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 78° 57°

Friday

84° / 62°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 84° 62°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 70°

Sunday

87° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 87° 70°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

70°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

72°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

77°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
74°

73°

9 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
73°

