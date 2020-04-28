8:30 pm Monday live update: Strong to severe storms Tuesday night could arrive while you are sleeping

8:30 pm Monday live udpate:
Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. SPC indicates that we have an enhanced severe weather risk Tuesday night. Models now showing the storms could arrive after midnight for much of the area. I’ll discuss the biggest threats. 2. Upper-level ridging develops for the rest of the week creating a dry and very warm pattern. 3. More severe weather could be on the horizon for the middle of next week. 4. More midweek storms possible in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
