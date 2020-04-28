8:30 pm Monday live update: Strong to severe storms Tuesday night could arrive while you are sleeping

More severe weather looks likely for the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. All severe weather threats will be possible with damaging wind the likely most widespread concern. Warm and dry weather settles in through the weekend.

Monday was a partly cloudy and warm day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were near or slightly above normal. We will stay rather warm Tuesday as another disturbance approaches from the northwest. Expect a mix of lots of clouds and a little bit of sunshine. We will have a chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm Tuesday but most of any rain will likely hold off until Tuesday night. Look for highs Tuesday to be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will be in the lower 60s. Things will go downhill once again Tuesday night. Severe thunderstorms will likely develop well to our north and west over parts of northern Oklahoma. This activity will likely produce very large hail there as we experienced Friday night. Look for a complex of storms to form Tuesday evening as things shift towards the ArkLaTex. During this time, we will see damaging wind become the biggest issue for our area. We could have some large hail, especially where the complex arrives sooner over the northern half of the area. A tornado or two also cannot be ruled out, although the tornado risk is looking rather low at this point. Isolated flooding issues could also arrive with the one to two inches of rain that could fall in spots.