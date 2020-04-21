8:30 pm Monday live update: Sunshine returns Tuesday…strong to severe storms return Wednesday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A brief shot at a shower or thunderstorm will return late Monday night into Tuesday morning with sunshine soon after. 2. More severe weather is expected across the area Wednesday. I’ll have the latest on timing and what we could potentially experience. 3. A second system could bring more thunder Friday. 3. The streak of stormy weekends could end this weekend! 4. The end of April still looks to be a bit dry. I’ll have details in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

