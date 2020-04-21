8:30 pm Monday live update: Sunshine returns Tuesday…strong to severe storms return Wednesday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. A brief shot at a shower or thunderstorm will return late Monday night into Tuesday morning with sunshine soon after. 2. More severe weather is expected across the area Wednesday. I’ll have the latest on timing and what we could potentially experience. 3. A second system could bring more thunder Friday. 3. The streak of stormy weekends could end this weekend! 4. The end of April still looks to be a bit dry. I’ll have details in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

71° / 57°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 20% 71° 57°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 65°

Wednesday

75° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 75° 60°

Thursday

76° / 58°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 76° 58°

Friday

82° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 82° 59°

Saturday

75° / 54°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 54°

Sunday

76° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 76° 55°

Hourly Forecast

60°

11 PM
Clear
0%
60°

60°

12 AM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

