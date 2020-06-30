8:30 pm Monday live update: The heat intensifies with little rain for a few days..rain returns for the Fourth of July weekend

A drier and hotter weather pattern settles in for a few days. Look for rain chances to increase once again just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Monday was a mostly cloudy, breezy and very warm day around the ArkLaTex with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Look for rainfall chances to decrease and temperatures to increase for the next few days as upper-level high pressure builds over the middle of the country. We will see a mix of hazy sunshine and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be warm and muggy at night and hot, breezy and humid during the day. Look for daytime highs to climb back to the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the middle 70s.