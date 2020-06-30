8:30 pm Monday live update: The heat intensifies with little rain for a few days..rain returns for the Fourth of July weekend

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Rain chances stay slim as temperatures heat up in the coming days. 2. Heat index values could surpass 100 degrees. 3. The haze from Sarahan dust could return Tuesday. 4. Rain will increase for the Fourth of July weekend as temperatures ease. 5. More hot and drier conditions return in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

