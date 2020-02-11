8:30 pm Monday live update: Thunderstorms continue over SE part of the ArkLaTex..Flash Flood Watch continues

8:30 pm Monday live update:

Tonight’s live update: Showers and thunderstorms continue to increase in intensity over the SE half of the ArkLaTex. We still have a small severe weather risk over Deep ETX and NW LA mainly south of I-20 but the window for seeing any severe weather issues is gradually closing.

Look for the rain to decrease temporarily later tonight. More rain will return for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected Tuesday but cannot be ruled out for the SE quarter of the area Wednesday. The main concern through Wednesday will be the potential for flooding. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the area. In the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook, we still have plenty of rain and mild temperatures on the way.

