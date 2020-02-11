Live Now
8:30 pm Monday live update: Thunderstorms continue over SE part of the ArkLaTex..Flash Flood Watch continues

8:30 pm Monday live update:

Tonight’s live update: Showers and thunderstorms continue to increase in intensity over the SE half of the ArkLaTex. We still have a small severe weather risk over Deep ETX and NW LA mainly south of I-20 but the window for seeing any severe weather issues is gradually closing.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Look for the rain to decrease temporarily later tonight. More rain will return for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected Tuesday but cannot be ruled out for the SE quarter of the area Wednesday. The main concern through Wednesday will be the potential for flooding. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the area. In the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook, we still have plenty of rain and mild temperatures on the way.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 50°
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain 100% 67° 50°

Tuesday

52° / 45°
Rain
Rain 90% 52° 45°

Wednesday

52° / 42°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 52° 42°

Thursday

55° / 32°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 55° 32°

Friday

53° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 53° 36°

Saturday

59° / 50°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 59° 50°

Sunday

69° / 56°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 69° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 PM
Showers
80%
61°

60°

10 PM
Showers
50%
60°

60°

11 PM
Showers
40%
60°

59°

12 AM
Showers
40%
59°

58°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

55°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

53°

5 AM
Showers
40%
53°

52°

6 AM
Showers
50%
52°

51°

7 AM
Showers
50%
51°

51°

8 AM
Showers
60%
51°

50°

9 AM
Rain
80%
50°

49°

10 AM
Rain
80%
49°

49°

11 AM
Rain
90%
49°

48°

12 PM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

1 PM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

2 PM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

3 PM
Rain
80%
48°

49°

4 PM
Rain
70%
49°

48°

5 PM
Rain
70%
48°

48°

6 PM
Rain
90%
48°

47°

7 PM
Rain
80%
47°

47°

8 PM
Rain
90%
47°

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

