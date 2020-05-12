8:30 pm Monday live update: today may have been the last day of sunshine for TWO WEEKS

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Showers and thunderstorms expected to return to the ArkLaTex Tuesday. The severe weather threat looks very low. 2. Warmer temperatures to return despite lots of clouds and some rain. 3. Rain threat to continue and could increase this weekend. 4. Models show well above normal rainfall in the week ahead. 5. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook is now showing much relief from the rain. The humidity could be here to stay.
8:30 pm Monday live update:
