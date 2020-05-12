8:30 pm Monday live update: today may have been the last day of sunshine for TWO WEEKS

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Showers and thunderstorms expected to return to the ArkLaTex Tuesday. The severe weather threat looks very low. 2. Warmer temperatures to return despite lots of clouds and some rain. 3. Rain threat to continue and could increase this weekend. 4. Models show well above normal rainfall in the week ahead. 5. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook is now showing much relief from the rain. The humidity could be here to stay.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

Monday

78° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 78° 58°

Tuesday

83° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 67°

Wednesday

84° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 70°

Thursday

82° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 70°

Friday

82° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 71°

Saturday

83° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 69°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 68°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

