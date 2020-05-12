8:30 pm Monday live update: today may have been the last day of sunshine for TWO WEEKS

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will return Tuesday. Above-normal temperatures will return and hang around through the weekend. We could be in for an extended period with the threat of rain every day.

Monday was a partly cloudy and pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with below normal temperatures. It appears as if our quiet weather pattern is going to be coming to an end. Look for the first in a series of small disturbances that will slowly move across the area in the coming week to arrive Tuesday. Look for clouds to increase across the area Monday night. We'll see the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms increase Tuesday. A few of the late afternoon storms could be strong over the western half of the area. The Storm Prediction Center indicates we we have a marginal severe weather risk. An isolated report of wind and maybe hail will be possible over mainly East Texas. This activity will likely weaken as it moves east into NW LA and SW AR. Tuesday temperatures will likely begin below normal in the mid to upper 50s. Daytime highs should be close to normal over much of the area in the upper 70s to low 80s.