Isolated afternoon t'storms will end Monday evening. Most locations will stay dry for the next several days. The chance for the afternoon storm will return starting Father's Day. Temperatures will stay above normal.

Monday was a partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. We have seen some spotty showers and thunderstorms develop across the area. This activity is driven by the heat of the afternoon and will quickly end Monday evening. Temperatures were once again slightly above normal with highs in the low to middle 90s. This upper-level high will strengthen somewhat in the coming days. This will likely eliminate most of any rain around the area and crank up the heat even more. Expect lots of sunshine Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Daytime highs Tuesday will settle into the upper 80s to lower 90s.