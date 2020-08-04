Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Dry air will lead to a rather mild night Monday night. 2. Rain chances will return to the area Wednesday. Futurecast has upped the rain totals with the latest run. 3. Get ready for more typical summer heat and humidity by the weekend. Details on how hot we could get as upper-level high pressure builds back over us. 4. Tonight’s Two Week Weather outlook shows that ridge could move back to the west. I’ll have details on when that might happen.

8:30 pm Monday live update:

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play