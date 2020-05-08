8:30 pm Thursday live update: Cold front to bring strong storms late Thursday night into Friday afternoon..severe storms possible

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Strong to severe storms expected late tonight into early Friday afternoon. Damaging wind will be our biggest threat. 2. Sunshine returns late Friday afternoon and could stick around through most of next week. 3. We could see 40s for the last time in several months this weekend. 4. More rain returns by next weekend. I’ll let you know how long it could stick around and how much we may get in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
Thursday 8:30 pm live weather udpate:
