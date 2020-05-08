8:30 pm Thursday live update: Cold front to bring strong storms late Thursday night into Friday afternoon..severe storms possible

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Strong to severe storms expected late tonight into early Friday afternoon. Damaging wind will be our biggest threat. 2. Sunshine returns late Friday afternoon and could stick around through most of next week. 3. We could see 40s for the last time in several months this weekend. 4. More rain returns by next weekend. I’ll let you know how long it could stick around and how much we may get in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

Thursday 8:30 pm live weather udpate:

Thursday

79° / 67°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 50% 79° 67°

Friday

75° / 51°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 90% 75° 51°

Saturday

71° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 71° 47°

Sunday

77° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 54°

Monday

77° / 55°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 77° 55°

Tuesday

78° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 63°

Wednesday

86° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 86° 66°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°

68°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

69°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

71°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
71°

70°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
70°

71°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

70°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

