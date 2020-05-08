8:30 pm Thursday live update: Cold front to bring strong storms late Thursday night into Friday afternoon..severe storms possible

A cold front will bring thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex tonight into Friday morning. A few severe storms are possible especially over the NE half of the area. Cooler temperatures will settle in for Mother's Day weekend with lots of sunshine. Most of next week still looks dry and warmer.

Thursday was another nice day of weather around the ArkLaTex with near-normal temperatures. Things will change Thursday night and Friday morning as a cold front will bring a round of strong thunderstorms to our area. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a marginal to slight risk that a few storms could reach severe limits. The biggest threat with any storm will probably be damaging wind. Futurecast indicates that a little hail will be possible mainly over the northern half of our area. The heaviest rain will likely fall over the northeast half of the area where an inch or two will be possible. Amounts over the southwest half of the area will likely be less than an inch.