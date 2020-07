The ArkLaTex is settling into a very hot and mainly dry weather pattern. The hottest temperatures of the summer so far are on the way by the end of the weekend. Our next best chance for rain could hold off until the end of next week.

Thursday was a partly cloudy, hot and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Most of the area has remained dry and that is a trend that will likely continue for at least the next week. Look for low clouds to develop over our area once again Thursday night. These should burn off during the morning giving way to plenty of sunshine by Friday afternoon. That sunshine will once again heat us up. We will see highs Friday mainly in the middle 90s. Combine that heat with some very humid conditions and you get heat index values that will likely surpass 105 degrees in spots. It is doubtful that we will see much rain Thursday night or Friday. We will have to keep an eye on storms that develop to our north and west. It is possible that these could move into the northern part of our area before dissipating.