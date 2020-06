Expect the hot and mainly dry conditions to continue through the weekend. It still appears that Tropical Storm Cristobal will move to the east of the ArkLaTex Monday. The 4 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center indicates that Cristobal will likely be a depression as it moves into the SE edge of our area Monday afternoon. The southeast half of the area should expect to see anywhere from two to three inches of rain with a few isolated 4" totals possible. The rest of the area will see anywhere from one to two inches of rain.

We will probably see wind speeds over the southeast half of the area in the 20 to 30 mph range. Impacts from the wind should be rather isolated. It also appears that the main tornado threat will be to the east of our area given the current projected path. Thus, our main concern with Cristobal will be the potential for heavy rain. Keep in mind that more adjustments to this outlook are still likely. Some models do show the storm moving as far west as Shreveport. Stay tuned!