Breaking News
2,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported in La., including first in Caddo Parish

8:30 pm Thursday live update: More near-record heat Friday..strong storms possible Saturday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Despite more clouds, look for more near-record temperatures Friday afternoon. 2. A Saturday cold front will end the ‘heat’ and bring some showers and thunderstorms for much of the area. I’ll show you where the risk will be highest. 3. The weekend ends on a pleasant note Sunday. 4. More rain that could be heavy is on the way for Monday and Tuesday. 4. Nothing very unusual in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Thursday live update

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 68°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 89° 68°

Friday

88° / 71°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 88° 71°

Saturday

78° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 78° 53°

Sunday

75° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 75° 58°

Monday

66° / 59°
Rain and thunder
Rain and thunder 80% 66° 59°

Tuesday

70° / 50°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 70° 50°

Wednesday

72° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 72° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 PM
Clear
0%
80°

77°

10 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

11 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

72°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss