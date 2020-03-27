8:30 pm Thursday live update: More near-record heat Friday..strong storms possible Saturday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Despite more clouds, look for more near-record temperatures Friday afternoon. 2. A Saturday cold front will end the ‘heat’ and bring some showers and thunderstorms for much of the area. I’ll show you where the risk will be highest. 3. The weekend ends on a pleasant note Sunday. 4. More rain that could be heavy is on the way for Monday and Tuesday. 4. Nothing very unusual in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Thursday live update

