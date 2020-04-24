8:30 pm Thursday live update: more storms possible Friday evening..weekend still looks nearly perfect

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Another quick round of thunderstorms looks to be on the way late Friday afternoon through Friday evening. A few storms could pose a hail threat. I’ll show you where that risk could be highest. 2. The weekend still looks very nice with some sunshine and pleasant temperatures. 3. Our next thunderstorm threat returns Tuesday. 4. We’ll then take a pause in the rain for several days. 5. There’s one more heavy rain threat in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Thursday live udpate:

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Thursday

77° / 57°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 20% 77° 57°

Friday

84° / 58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 84° 58°

Saturday

76° / 54°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 76° 54°

Sunday

78° / 57°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 78° 57°

Monday

80° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 66°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 59°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 80° 59°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
64°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
60°

59°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
59°

58°

5 AM
Clear
20%
58°

58°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
58°

58°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
58°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

65°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

77°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

