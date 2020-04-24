8:30 pm Thursday live update: more storms possible Friday evening..weekend still looks nearly perfect

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Another quick round of thunderstorms looks to be on the way late Friday afternoon through Friday evening. A few storms could pose a hail threat. I’ll show you where that risk could be highest. 2. The weekend still looks very nice with some sunshine and pleasant temperatures. 3. Our next thunderstorm threat returns Tuesday. 4. We’ll then take a pause in the rain for several days. 5. There’s one more heavy rain threat in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Thursday live update
